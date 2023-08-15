Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $506.05 million and $3.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

