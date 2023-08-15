PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
PCCW Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. PCCW has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.62.
About PCCW
