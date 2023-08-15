Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.42. 36,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 410,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. This is a boost from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

