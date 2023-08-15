Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 9,666 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68.
- On Monday, June 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34.
Penumbra Trading Up 3.3 %
PEN traded up $8.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.68. 375,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.63. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.51 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.33.
Institutional Trading of Penumbra
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
