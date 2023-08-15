Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.
View Our Latest Report on Perion Network
Perion Network Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.