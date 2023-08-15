Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

