Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Pershing Square Stock Up 0.9 %
PSHZF opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Pershing Square Company Profile
