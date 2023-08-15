Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.9 %

PSHZF opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

