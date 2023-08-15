PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in July

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,352,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 16,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.9 days.
PetroChina Stock Performance
Shares of PCCYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.72. 198,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,817. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71.
PetroChina Company Profile
