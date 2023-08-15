Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PRQ stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$194.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.12.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
