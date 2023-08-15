Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s current price.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$194.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.12.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

