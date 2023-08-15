Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

