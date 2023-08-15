Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.