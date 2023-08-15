Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

