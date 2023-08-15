Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

