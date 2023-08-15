Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on September 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE PSX opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

