PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.90

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.36 ($0.30), with a volume of 379755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

PHSC Trading Up 26.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.73.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

