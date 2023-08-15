Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 11,645 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $371,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.45. The company had a trading volume of 173,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,392. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

