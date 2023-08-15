Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 142,336 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.54% of CenterPoint Energy worth $286,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 1,570,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

