Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $562,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 406,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.