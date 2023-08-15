Pictet Asset Management SA Has $945.01 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,219 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $945,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $197,963,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.65. 1,711,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,106. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

