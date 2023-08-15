Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.34% of Gilead Sciences worth $352,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after acquiring an additional 466,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

