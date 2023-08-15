Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 27,234 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.02% of Roper Technologies worth $481,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.62. 150,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

