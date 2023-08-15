Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,064 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.22% of American Express worth $267,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.28. 1,278,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
