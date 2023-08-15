Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,233,492 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,492 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.59% of Johnson Controls International worth $656,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. 1,788,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,156. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.