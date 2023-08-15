PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,001. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

