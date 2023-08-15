Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance
Shares of PNFPP opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
