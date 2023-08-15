Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

