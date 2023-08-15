Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

