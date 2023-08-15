Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
