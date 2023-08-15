Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 16.7%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 623,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 74,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

