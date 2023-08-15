Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

About Plaza Retail REIT

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

