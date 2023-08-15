Populous Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $146,881.45 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

