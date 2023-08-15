PotCoin Price Tops $0.0022 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 80% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $28.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00277976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

