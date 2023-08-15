Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. 95,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.