Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 5.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,424. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.