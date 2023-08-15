Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VV stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.