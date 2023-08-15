Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
VV stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.