Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. 1,589,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,584. The company has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

