Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

