Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Premia has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $35,526.36 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

