Prestige Wealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PWM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 15th

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 15th. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Prestige Wealth’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Prestige Wealth Stock Down 3.8 %

PWM opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

About Prestige Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.