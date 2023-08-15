Prestige Wealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PWM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 15th

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 15th. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Prestige Wealth’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Prestige Wealth Stock Down 3.8 %
PWM opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $31.88.
About Prestige Wealth
