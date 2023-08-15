Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $25.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 369,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,612,000 after purchasing an additional 560,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

