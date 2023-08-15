Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 122,343 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $218,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 96.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

