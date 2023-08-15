Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $318,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,339,180,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.