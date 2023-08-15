Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,347,021 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.81% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $383,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

