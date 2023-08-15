Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $193.37 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $193,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7 %

FNV stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

