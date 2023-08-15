Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $202.30 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Wix.com worth $202,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

