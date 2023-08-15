Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $237.21 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Simon Property Group worth $237,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

