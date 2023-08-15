Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $189,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.