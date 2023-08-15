Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,434 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $347,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $459.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

