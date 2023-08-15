Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

