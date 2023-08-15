Prom Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Prom has a market cap of $74.94 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00013991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.34 or 1.00016667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12652742 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,710,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

