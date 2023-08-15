ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CAO Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,125.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elo Omavuezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of ProPetro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 608,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,899. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

